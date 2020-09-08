AP Interview: Poland welcomes new German doubts on pipeline

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish deputy foreign minister says Warsaw welcomes signals that Germany might stop a controversial gas pipeline project over the poisoning of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. In an interview with The Associated Press, Paweł Jabłoński said it was good that some German politicians seem to have had a “wake-up call,” even though “it required such a dreadful incident to take place.” Navalny, a high-profile critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Germany last month after falling ill in Russia. Tests show that he was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent. For the first time Germany’s government has indicated it might consider stopping the pipeline, depending on what Russia now does.