Arizona Supreme Court denies West’s bid to appear on ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected Kanye West’s bid to appear on the state’s Nov. 3 ballot as an independent presidential candidate. The ruling Tuesday came just hours before eight of the state’s 15 counties faced a deadline for printing ballots. The decision marked the end of the rapper’s attempt to run in Arizona. The Supreme Court concluded West’s electors _ who would have cast Electoral College votes for him if he had won the most votes of any candidate in Arizona _ failed to file a key election document that stated their names and political parties. West has qualified to appear on the ballot in several states.