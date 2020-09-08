Asian shares rise as US set to reopen from Labor Day holiday

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are higher after the U.S. markets were closed for the Labor Day national holiday. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, China and Australia rose Tuesday. The uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and hopes for a vaccine remain in major focus affecting global investors’ sentiments. Attention is now on how Wall Street might pick up after the holiday break, given the decline that came last week. In Europe, another round of Brexit trade talks is scheduled in London for later in the day. Japan’s economy shrank at a worse rate in April-June than initially estimated, according to government data.