Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Washington (AP) — President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news. Trump says he’s prepared to use his own money and spend “whatever it takes” to win a second term in the White House. But he sidestepped just how much of his own cash he’s willing to invest. Dan Eberhart, a prominent Republican donor, says campaign aides told him that Trump is considering spending as much as $100 million.