Defending champion Mystics keep playoff hopes alive

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen had 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Tianna Hawkins made four straight free throws in the final eight seconds and the defending WNBA champion Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-86 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Washington, which has won two of its last three following a five-game losing streak, is one-game behind the Dallas Wings for the final playoff spot with three games to play. Emma Meesseman and Ariel Atkins each scored 18 points for Washington. Napheesa Collier had 21 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Crystal Dangerfield added 20 points and seven assists for Minnesota.