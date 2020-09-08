Denmark: Tunisia should take migrants rescued off Malta

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark says that “Tunisia is responsible for receiving” the 27 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean by a Danish-flagged chemical tanker. The Maersk Etienne rescued the migrants, including a pregnant woman and a child, from a flimsy fishing boat just before it sank in the central Mediterranean. Denmark’s acting immigration minister said Monday that the country “stands ready to assist the Tunisian government.” Most of the migrants are from north Africa. Despite weeks of contacts between Maltese authorities and company representatives, the 610-foot vessel remains stuck in international waters 17 miles off Malta with no solution in sight.