Wieters has 19-pitch at-bat as Cardinals split DH with Twins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Wieters hit 14 foul balls during a 19-pitch at-bat that ended with a flyout as the St. Louis Cardinals scratched out a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins to split a doubleheader.

Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó all homered to lead the Twins to a 7-3 victory over the Cardinals in the first game.

The two-game series at Busch Stadium was condensed to one day so the Cardinals could have one more day off before the end of the season, with a backlog of makeup games this month.