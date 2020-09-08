Donaldson, Cruz, Sanó Hr, Twins top Cards to open twinbill

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó all homered to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader. Starter Jose Berríos pitched into the sixth inning for the win. Carlos Martinez was chased in the fourth in his first start since missing more than a month because of the coronavirus. The two-game series at Busch Stadium was condensed to one day so the Cardinals could have one more day off before the end of the season, with a backlog of makeup games this month.