Falling prices flash warning light for Europe’s economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Consumer prices have fallen in Europe. While that might be welcome for shoppers in the short term, it is a sign that businesses are struggling amid the pandemic. And that could mean more stimulus is coming from the European Central Bank. The bank is expected to hold off taking more action at its meeting Thursday in Frankfurt. But there will be interest in what bank president Christine Lagarde thinks about the future at her news conference after the meeting. Some experts think the ECB will eventually add more money to its pandemic stimulus that already totals 1.35 trillion euros, or $1.6 trillion.