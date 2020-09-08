Four juveniles in custody after robbery, crash

ROCHESTER, Minn (KTTC) - Four juveniles were detained after a robbery led to a crash and a search overnight in Northeast Rochester.

According to Rochester Police, a crash happened at 11th Avenue Northeast and 14th Street Northeast after a 911 call before 10:00 p.m. Monday about a robbery that happened at Quarry Hill West Park. Two victims were approached by a person with a gun and demanded their property before taking off in a vehicle.

The victims were following the suspect vehicle as they called police and they witnessed the vehicle crash. Five people inside the vehicle took off on foot. RPD said that the vehicle caught fire and Rochester Fire responded to the scene.

There was also a search in the area north of Silver Lake. Rochester Police said the State Patrol sent a helicopter down to assist in the search.

Rochester Police says currently they have four out of the five people detained with one person still at large. Police have not recovered the weapon.