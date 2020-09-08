Health official addresses Winona State Univ. ‘self- imposed’ two week quarantine

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) — On Tuesday, Winona State University mandated a two week “self-imposed” campus wide quarantine.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed the campus had hundreds of campus related cases of COVID-19.

“We’re certainly aware of a lot of activity that is centering around our colleges and universities. And so yes, Winona had cases that were pushing over 200. And so, they look to a stay at home order for their campus,” said Kris Ehresmann, MDH Infectious Disease Epidemiology Director.

Scott Olson, the University’s president, said the school is unaware of any life-threatening COVID-19 cases. In a press release, Olson wrote he hopes the quarantine will prevent a future outbreak.

“We are seeing an increase in asymptomatic transmission, and we have a responsibility to our students, our employees and to our community to respond accordingly,” Olson said.

Ehresmann said asymptomatic situations make the virus more of a challenge to deal with.

“We acknowledge that asymptomatic transmission is an issue with COVID and it certainly has presented challenges with transmission, but you can’t identify asymptomatic transmission unless you are testing everyone, every day,” she said.

MDH says it’s heavily monitoring cases related to campus life.

Ehresmann said off campus events can drive a spike in on campus cases.

“It’s really going to be up to the students as to whether or not we’re going to continue to see transmission. Because, as we’ve said on earlier calls the transmission we are seeing is really focused on social activities outside of the learning setting, and not so much based on interactions on campus,” she said.

MDH is also monitoring other universities.

“We also know that Concordia, Moorhead, and Minnesota State- Moorhead collectively have a large number of cases. And Mankato has stabilized, but you know we’ll see what comes after the holiday weekend,” Ehresmann said.

Health officials say the main message is: students who feel sick need to stay home and get tested.