Laptop shortage boosting computer repair numbers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With many school districts opting deciding on distance learning and workers logging in from home, a laptop shortage is becoming a big challenge.

According to the top three computer producers, there is a shortage of nearly 5 million computers. If technology is out of stock, repairing what you have is the next best option.

"With everyone pretty much being out of stock with school, work and COVID, we get a lot more repairs. You can't really replace it so you got to get it going again. People are having a lot of webcam problems suddenly," said Charles Arnett, lead technician at Bright-Eyed Computer in Rochester.

Parts have been hard to come by as well, especially for Apple products.

While enjoying extra business, the store has had to deal with the rising cost of supplies.

Bright-Eyed also has 'refurbished computers and offers at home setup and tuneups for those preparing for distance learning.