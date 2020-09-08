RPU announces new utility bill relief program for residential customers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With many struggling to make their utility bill payments during the pandemic, Rochester Public Utilities has provided an additional relief option that residents can apply for.

RPU said it will be partnering with the city of Rochester, Olmsted County and Three Rivers Community Action to provide utility bill relief for residential customers who qualify.

The Rochester City Council approved a plan for RPU to use $187,500 for the in CARES Act funding for the relief program.

RPU said the funds are intended to be a supplement to the programs from Olmsted County or Three Rivers for those who do not qualify. RPU said applications to the County or Three Rivers must be made prior to applying for the RPU program. After applying with those partners, RPU said residents can apply through RPU for relief.

In early August, many Rochester residents had reported receiving significantly higher bills, which RPU attributed in part to the hot weather and the fact that more people were working from home due to the pandemic.

“We’ve listened to our customers and understand that tough financial choices are having to be made by families right now," Krista Boston, RPU director of customer relations, said in a news release on Tuesday. "RPU staff are ready to help our residential customers who could use the financial support available to help pay their RPU bill."

The program is set to launch on Tuesday, and applications need to be submitted for approval by Oct. 16. RPU said applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

More information on how to apply can be found on RPU's website.