Suspect in custody in fatal stabbing in Clearwater County

BAGLEY, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a suspect has been arrested in a fatal stabbing in northern Minnesota. The crime occurred at a home in the Clearwater County community of Bagley about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Officers initially arrived on the scene for a medical emergency and domestic dispute and found an individual who was uncooperative and then ran away. A short time later, officers heard a woman yelling in a nearby house and found the person who fled struggling with her. Authorities say officers tried to taser the attacker, but assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman before running away. The suspect was arrested several hours later.