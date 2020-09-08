US asks to defend Trump in rape accuser’s defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to take over President Donald Trump’s defense in a defamation lawsuit from a writer who accused him of rape. Federal lawyers also asked a court Tuesday to allow a move that could put the American people on the hook for any money she might be awarded. The DoJ lawyers argue that Trump was “acting within the scope of his office” when he denied Carroll’s allegations last year that he raped her in a New York luxury department store in the mid-1990s. She says his comments besmirched her character and harmed her career. The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly.