What should I look for in a hand sanitizer?

When picking a hand sanitizer, opt for one that contains mostly alcohol and has few other ingredients. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hand sanitizers should be at least 60% alcohol. Health officials also say to watch out for hand sanitizers packaged in food and drink containers, since accidentally ingesting them could be dangerous. Making your own sanitizers isn’t encouraged either, since the wrong mix of chemicals can be ineffective or cause skin burns. And experts say to use hand sanitizer only when you can’t wash your hands with soap and water.