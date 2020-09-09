Asia Today: India adds another 89K cases, to reopen schools

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has added another 89,706 coronavirus cases to the second-highest tally in the world. The government also said schools would reopen later this month for senior students after being closed for more than five months. India’s famed white marble Taj Mahal will also reopen Sept. 21 with restrictions to prevent overcrowding. India now has more than 4.37 million confirmed infections. The Health Ministry also reported 1,115 deaths, taking fatalities to 73,890. More than 1 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India in less than two weeks. Testing has been ramped up. And people can now walk into testing centers in New Delhi without a prescription.