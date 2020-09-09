California wildfires growing bigger, moving faster than ever

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Fire experts say California is seeing more extreme fire behavior driven by drought and warming temperatures that can spread flames far more rapidly, leaving less time for warnings or evacuations. Explosive fires that quickly consume tens of thousands of acres were rare 30 years ago. So were fires from super-heated fuels that can create thunderstorms that in some instances spin off ‘firenadoes.’ Just as troubling are the hot, dry winds that occurred before what would historically be the peak of the state’s wildfire season. Measurements of how quickly that air is sucking moisture out of fuels are the highest in at least four decades across major parts of the West.