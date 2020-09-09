Cool and wet today; warmer days are ahead

Still feeling like November

Thick clouds, light rain, and a cool north breeze will continue to keep that late fall feeling in the air today as a large storm system well south of our area, generating widespread rain chances throughout the day. We'll have light showers in the morning, then larger batches of rain will spread across the area for the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a slight northeast breeze that will consistently keep wind chill values in the lower 40s. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter to half an inch in most spots.