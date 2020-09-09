Coronavirus hits Belgian government coalition talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — A key negotiator trying to cobble a coalition government together has tested positive for COVID-19, dampening hopes that one of Belgium’s longest political impasses could be broken soon. Dutch-speaking Liberal Egbert Lachaert has the coronavirus, forcing key politicians from six other center-left and center-right parties to resort to video conferencing as they try to hammer out a government program. Belgium currently has a minority government led by Prime Minister Sophie WIlmes, but attempts to form a majority coalition have been unsuccessful since the May 2019 elections.