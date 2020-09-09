Davenport man agrees to plea deal in beating death of wife

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old Davenport man charged in the strangulation and beating death of his wife has agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Casey Klemme had been charged with second-degree murder in the July 26, 2019, death of his wife, 39-year-old Tiffany Klemme. An autopsy showed she died after internal injuries to her neck and blows to her head. On Friday, Casey Klemme accepted a deal in which he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, domestic abuse and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Under the agreement, he will serve 20 years in prison.