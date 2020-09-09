Dog dies in SW Rochester garage, house fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A garage fire in Rochester that spread to the attached house claimed the life of a dog Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Rochester Fire Department (RFD) crews were called to the 2500 block of Crest Lane SW a little after 1:30 p.m.

Arriving crews found the garage engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the second floor of the house.

Everyone there except for a dog made it out safely.

Firefighters had to knock down the flames in both the garage and the house before being able to search for the dog. They found it in a second floor bedroom.

The firefighters rushed the dog outside for medical treatment, but it eventually died from smoke inhalation related injuries.

The RFD Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the blaze.