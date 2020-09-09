Egypt prosecutors probe young man’s death while in detention

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian prosecutors are investigating the case of a young man who died in police detention following his arrest over clashes in a Cairo neighborhood last week. They say the man’s family accuses the police of killing him. A statement from the prosecutors’ office late on Tuesday said forensic experts were trying to determine the cause of death of the 26-year-old, identified in the statement only by a nickname. The Interior Ministry said the clashes that erupted in a Cairo neighborhood last Friday were over financial disputes. It said police arrested those involved and that the young man was wounded and died of heart failure at a hospital on Monday.