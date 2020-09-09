Fendi taps Dior designer Kim Jones to succeed Karl Lagerfeld

ROME (AP) — Rome fashion house Fendi announced Wednesday that Kim Jones is succeeding the late Karl Lagerfeld as creative director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women. Jones will take on the Fendi duties while staying on as artistic director of Dior Homme, another part of the Paris-based LVMH luxury goods empire of Bernard Arnault. He joins the third-generation Silvia Venturini Fendi, who will continue in charge of creating Fendi accessories and menswear collections.