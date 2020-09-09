How will Friday’s special session look?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz called a fourth special legislative session for Friday with the intention of extending the state's peacetime emergency order. The extension will also continue his emergency powers.

The majority Senate Republicans are expected again to draft a resolution to end the powers for the governor while majority House DFLers are expected to pass them once again.

Rep. Nels Pierson, (R) Rochester, said he wants checks and balances on the governor's powers.

"That we just replace that with some checks and balances which currently are completely outside of the scope of our legislative process right now," Pierson said. "We operate with very few checks or balances of the governor's executive powers."

Senate Assistant Minority Leader Nick Frentz, (DFL) North Mankato, said he and others in his party will unanimously vote in the Senate against ending the governor's peacetime powers.

"In Minnesota the governor needs those for things like making decisions about shipping PPE, where testing will take place and to keep emergency orders like the eviction ban in place," Frentz said.

Frentz also noted he expects the Senate to look into the confirmation of other commissioners in the governor's cabinet. The Senate voted against confirmation of Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) commissioner Nancy Leppink during the last special session.

However with yet another special session, the big question on a lot of Minnesotan's minds is if the bonding bill be passed. With plenty of jobs and projects on the line, both lawmakers agree something needs to be done.

But both say don't expect the bonding bill to be brought up again, much like the special session in October. Frentz said he is hearing that talks are progressing with the bill and that it is moving forward but the state can't do anything quite yet.

The state is technically in a "quiet period" where it will sell its previously authorized bonds used for the bill.

Frentz explained the quiet period is to show Wall Street that the state is responsible for money and that the state physically can't take on anymore debt during this time or else the already good credit rating will be negatively impacted.

The quiet period is expected to end later this month and lawmakers are hoping for another special session to specifically tackle the bonding bill.