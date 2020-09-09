Human rights groups ask IOC to move Olympics from China

TOKYO (AP) — China’s repression in Tibet, the status of the exiled Dali Lama, and its treatment of ethnic minorities spurred violent protests ahead of Beijing’s 2008 Olympics. It could happen again. China is host to the 2022 Winter Olympics with rumblings of a boycott and calls to remove the games from Beijing because of widespread human rights violations. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was presented with that demand at an IOC executive board meeting. It was from a coalition of groups on Tibet, Uighurs in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and others. In a letter, the group asked the IOC to “reverse its mistake” of awarding the 2022 Games to Beijing.