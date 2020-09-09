Israeli soldier’s plea deal in fatal shooting faces scrutiny

JERUSALEM (AP) — A plea deal offering three months of community service to an Israeli soldier who shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian man is drawing renewed attention to what critics say has created a system of impunity. The soldier claimed he mistook the man for an attacker. The Palestinians and human rights groups say the Israeli military has a dismal record of prosecuting troops suspected of violence against Palestinians. The plea bargain is now being reviewed by Israel’s Supreme Court. The fatal shooting took place in March 2019 when the Palestinian man was traveling home from a wedding and stopped to help a family in distress by a West Bank road.