New project to probe Hurricane Maria deaths in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. researchers who estimated that nearly 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria are now investigating deaths that might have been missed and could be linked to infrastructure damaged by the Category 4 storm. The Milken Institute of Public Health at George Washington University said Wednesday it received a nearly $1 million contract from the National Institute of Standards and Technology for the project. It aims to improve building standards across the U.S. mainland ahead of future storms and identify all direct and indirect deaths linked to building failures in the first two weeks after Maria struck on Sept. 20, 2017.