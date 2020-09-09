RETURN TO CAMPUS: Minnesota State students and staff share fall semester experiences

MANKATO, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thousands of students from all over the country returned to Minnesota State University in Mankato this month. With so many people in the small college town, the university has its work cut out balancing education with public safety.

"I don't feel the most comfortable going into the dining center every day," said freshman Henry Bowring-McDonough. "I don't feel the most comfortable going into every class."

The school is implementing safety measures.

"There's a mask mandate and hand sanitizing stations are everywhere. I really appreciate those," the freshman from St. Paul said. "I do feel safe but a little more student participation is always welcome."

Even free testing is available to students.

"I tested negative and it was helpful for my own anxieties," Bowring-McDonough said.

The campus offers in person, virtual and hybrid class options and has worked to improve the distance learning experience.

"We listen to our students and that's why I think our enrollment is actually up," said Matt Cecil, Minnesota State Vice President of Academic Affairs.

While many students are staying in their dorms, the campus COVID-19 status is at the second level. That means transmission levels are starting to tax campus resources but have not yet reached orange or red level.

"As far as I know, we're still at yellow. I think it would be smart to shut us down if we get to that point to prevent as many cases as possible," said junior Jenna Peterson.

"I am homesick a touch," Bowring-McDonough admitted. "Going home and see my family wouldn't be the worst thing in the world I guess."

Yet the campus is hoping to keep students on campus in some capacity, even if most classes remain online.

"It's definitely hard. I kind of feel like I'm in class but zoning out at the same time," said Peterson, who came to MSU from Wisconsin. "It's not the same experience but I know the professors are doing all they can to bring that experience to us."

"It's not a great, perfect experience but it's the best experience we can provide them," Cecil said. "Our students I think are appreciate of that."

Cecil says he sympathizes with student athletes who saw their fall seasons canceled due to the Northern Sun Conference moving all sports to the spring. However, he is still hopeful that the hockey season will be able to be held as normal.