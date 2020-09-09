Third person dies in small plane crash near airport

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a third person has died in a small plane crash near a Tennessee airport. The identities of the passengers have not been released, but Warren County Sheriff Tommy Myers told The Southern Standard that the two women and one man who died were members of the military and didn’t live in town. The Federal Aviation Administration said the three were aboard a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane that crashed near Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville on Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane took off from the airport and crashed in a nearby field.