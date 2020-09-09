Top Homeland Security official defends response to protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is defending his response to protests in Portland, Oregon, amid criticism that the agency overstepped its authority with a heavy-handed deployment that reflected the law-and-order election campaign of President Donald Trump. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says in a speech in Washington on Wednesday that the civil unrest in downtown Portland ranks among the top threats facing the United States, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, election interference and drug trafficking along the southern border.