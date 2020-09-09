Trial to resume in lawsuit against governor’s coal companies

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A virtual trial pitting billionaire coal magnate and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and two of his family-owned coal companies against a Pennsylvania coal exporter is set to resume in Delaware next week. The trial was interrupted just after it began last month by an anonymous letter containing purported whistleblower allegations against Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal Energy & Resources. The judge on Tuesday ordered attorneys to file short written submissions on the admissibility of the letter if it’s offered into evidence. The lawsuit involves a 2017 agreement to deliver hundreds of thousands of tons of coal for shipment overseas.