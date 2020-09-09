Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced he is adding 20 names to the list of Supreme Court candidates that he’s pledged to choose from if he has future vacancies to fill. The list includes Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri. The release is aimed at replicating a strategy Trump employed during his 2016 campaign, when he released a similar list of could-be judges in a bid to win over conservative and evangelical voters who had doubts about his conservative bona fides. The high court is currently divided 5-4 between conservatives and liberals.