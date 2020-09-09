‘Unprecedented’ Pacific Northwest fires burn 100s of homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters in the Pacific Northwest are scrambling to keep up with multiple catastrophic fires in the region that have forced people to flee their homes and trapped firefighters and civilians. Oregon’s governor said Wednesday that hundreds of homes have been destroyed and one fire leveled an entire Washington state farming town. Pacific Northwest firefighters have been stunned by the intensity and speed of the blazes in areas that almost never experience such fire activity because of the zone’s normally cool and wet climate. Gusting winds with top speeds between 30 to 50 mph were forecast Wednesday through Thursday.