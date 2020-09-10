Asia Today: India has record spike of 95K new virus cases

NEW DELHI (AP) — India reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities. It has confirmed more than 4.4 million cases, and the 1,172 deaths reported in the past 24 hours pushed its death toll past 75,000. It has the second-highest caseload in the world behind the United States, where more than 6.3 million people are known to be infected. The Health Ministry said the surge in new infections is due to ramping of daily testing that exceeds 1 million. However, experts caution that India’s outbreak is entering a more dangerous phase as the virus spreads to smaller towns and villages.