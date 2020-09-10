Cambodian TikTok user arrested for disparaging Angkor Wat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A young Cambodian man popular on TikTok has been arrested after posting a video that questioned the country’s reverence for its famed Angkor Wat temple, and was ordered detained even though he quickly deleted it and posted an apology. Police say the man, who has more than 100,000 TikTok followers, was arrested shortly after posting the video, which was shared on Facebook, where it drew sharp condemnation. Police say he was arrested because the video could cause chaos in society. He was brought before a court and ordered held for further investigation.