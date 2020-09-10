Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs fans who file into Arrowhead stadium for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season won’t be wearing headdresses or face paint amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The move by the reigning Super Bowl champions has pleased Native Americans as a good first step. But it frustrated some of the 17,000 fans who will be in the stands Thursday. The team will bes the first to take the field in front of a crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic. The team also announced last month that it’s discussing the future of its tomahawk chop celebration.