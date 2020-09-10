Does my employer have to say if a coworker has the virus?

Employers are generally not required to tell workers when someone in the workplace has tested positive for the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that companies monitor workers for symptoms and alert those who may have been in contact with an infected person. Those are just guidelines and are not being enforced, though some states may order businesses to follow stricter rules. Businesses are required to provide a safe working environment. They also have to keep track of COVID-19 infections contracted on the job and report any hospitalizations and deaths to federal workplace safety officials.