Hong Kong arrests 15 on suspicion of stock manipulation

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested 15 people on suspicion of manipulating the stock price of media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s company Next Digital and making millions in profit. The arrests come after Next Digital’s stock price surged over 1,000% within a span of days last month following Lai’s arrest and a raid on Next Digital headquarters under the city’s new national security law. Calls to support Next Digital by buying its stock appeared on a popular Hong Kong forum, and Next Digital’s stock price started surging. Police say the 15 suspects were arrested for conspiracy to defraud and money laundering. On Thursday, Next Digital’s stock price surged again, at one point nearly doubling after the arrests were announced.