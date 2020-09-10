India adds 5 French-made fighter jets in military upgrade

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian air force has inducted into service five French-made Rafale fighter jets amid heightened tensions with China along their frontier. New Delhi has sent reinforcements to the Ladakh region after the tense standoff there escalated to deadly hand-to-hand combat in June. India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the induction of fighter aircraft was significant given the security situation at India’s borders. In addition to the standoff in the Ladakh region, Indian troops regularly clash with Pakistani soldiers. The fighter jets are part of a $8.78 billion deal with France for 36 planes to be delivered by 2022. French Defense Minister Florence Parly said the Rafale aircraft have proven combat ability for India to protect itself.