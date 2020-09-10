Judges: Trump order to exclude people violates the law

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal judges have ruled that President Trump’s order to exclude people in the country illegally when redrawing congressional districts violates the law. A panel of three federal judges in New York on Thursday granted an injunction stopping the order, saying the harm caused by it would last for a decade. The judges prohibited Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose agency oversees the Census Bureau, from excluding people in the country illegally when turning over figures used to calculate how many congressional seats each state gets.