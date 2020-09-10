Maddow beneficiary of scramble for attention by authors

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is a beneficiary of the scramble for attention by authors trying to sell books that pick apart Donald Trump’s presidency. Her interview with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen this week reached the second-biggest audience of her program’s history. It was second only to the night this summer when Maddow welcomed presidential niece Mary Trump for her tell-all book. Authors compete for attention by trying to present revelations that will dominate a news cycle or two. They’re all looking up to Bob Woodward, whose sales effort is bolstered by interview tapes of Trump, which will land him on “60 Minutes” this weekend.