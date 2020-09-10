Marshall football player acquitted of domestic battery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Marshall University football player has been acquitted on charges of strangulation and domestic battery. News outlets report the verdict for redshirt senior safety Brandon Lamar Drayton was announced Wednesday in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marshall suspended the 23-year-old Drayton after his arrest last year. A complaint said a Marshall University police officer saw Drayton grab the victim and yell at her. Defense attorney Rich Weston said no evidence was presented that she had been choked. Drayton has not played football since the charges were filed, but an Athletic Department spokesman confirmed he’ll be available for Marshall’s Sept. 19 game against Appalachian State.