Minnesota reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 389 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 15 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said one of the people who died was a resident of Olmsted County who was in their 50s, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 26. MDH said 11 of the 15 people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,884 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department reported that 1,375 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported on Thursday that 389 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Fourteen of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 82,249 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 8,948 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department said 75,425 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported more than 7,900 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update. About 1,646,961 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, the Department reported. MDH said about 1,205,501 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

As of Thursday, there are 257 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 138 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's one more patient hospitalized in the ICU, and seven fewer patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Wednesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

