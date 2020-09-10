New report finds percentage of US teens vaping fell dramatically this year

(NBC) -- In a national survey, just under 20% of high school students and 5% of middle school students said they were recent users of electronic cigarettes and other vaping products.

Last year a similar survey found about 28% of high school students and 11% of middle school students recently vaped.

Some experts believe last year's outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths may have scared off some kids.

Other factors may have also contributed to the drop, including higher age limits and flavor bans.

The national survey is conducted at schools each year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and usually involves about 20,000 middle and high school students.