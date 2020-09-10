Police chief hit with federal charges of rigging his hiring

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The police chief of Connecticut’s largest city has been arrested on charges that he teamed with Bridgeport’s personnel director to rig the hiring process to make sure he’d get the job. Federal prosecutors announced the arrest Thursday of Bridgeport Police Chief Armando J. Perez. David Dunn, the city’s acting personnel director, was also arrested. Both were charged with defrauding the city by rigging the 2018 police chief examination. A criminal complaint says Dunn gave confidential examination questions in advance to Perez and had two police officers secretly write Perez’s written exam. Perez’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A lawyer for Dunn declined to comment.