Slightly warmer today; rain, then sunshine this weekend

Not quite as cool today

The storm system that has kept us stuck under gray clouds with persistent rain over the past couple of days continues to slowly work its way across the southern part of our region today, spreading clouds and some showers across our local area. We'll have light rain across much of the area this morning with drier weather in the afternoon. Sunshine will slowly break through the clouds in the mid and late afternoon and temperatures will finally climb out of the 40s for the first time since Monday afternoon. Look for high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s today with a light northeast breeze.

Clear and cold tonight

High pressure to our north will clear our sky for the overnight hours and that will set the stage for a rather chilly night in the area. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 30s north of Rochester, meaning some isolated patches of frost will be possible in low lying areas. Frost Advisory headlines will be in place north of our area overall where there is a greater potential for widespread frost tonight.

Early weekend showers

We'll start the day with sunshine Friday before clouds will, again, thicken ahead of a storm system that will be approaching from the southwest. A few late afternoon showers and isolated evening thunderstorms will be possible with a southeast breeze that will work to usher in some milder air. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-60s.

Those showers will become rather heavy at times with downpours of rain yielding up to an inch of rainfall in the overnight hours. The rain chances will continue through Saturday morning with activity becoming more scattered, or hit-or-miss in the afternoon before coming to an end just before sunset. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 60s with a gusty south breeze.

Warm sunshine for most of next week

High pressure moving from the west on Sunday will bring tranquil, beautiful sunshine to the region with some milder air from the Plains. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the afternoon hours with just a light northwest breeze.

Warmer air will continue to build in through the course of next week aided by an increasing southerly breeze. A weak cold front Thursday may spark a few isolated thunderstorms, but otherwise things looks generally bright and pleasant throughout the week. We may even reach the upper 70s at times before temperatures cool slightly heading into next weekend.