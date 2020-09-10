Southeast Minnesotans remember Sept. 11, 2001

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — Friday marks 19 years since the tragic terror act that killed thousands and terrified a nation.

September 11th, 2001, members of the group Al-Qaeda, hijacked four commercial jets and flew them into the World Trade Center in New York, and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. A fourth jet crash into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers thwarted the hijackers.

KTTC spoke with Southeast Minnesotans about how they remember that day.

Arlin Brigham said he was installing windows when he heard the news.

“I just remember when it came over the TV. The lady that I was working for, she and I both just stopped and was totally stunned. We watched it for quite a while. I was actually there for a couple of hours, so it was very heart wrenching,” he said.

Bryon Bothum said he was emailing someone who worked at the NYC United Nations during the time of the attack.

“He mentioned, ‘oh wow, we just had an earthquake.’ And then we emailed a couple times later, and then I walked across the hall and somebody had the TV on. And we could see what was going on, so then I ran across the hall and called the number for the guy I had been emailing.” Bothum said.

The man in NYC responded back to him a few days later saying he was okay but he had to evacuate the building.

Bothum said it’s hard to put into words what his thoughts were during that moment.

“Honestly, what emotions can you feel at that moment other than just disbelief? You know, I mean, that I don’t know anybody could really begin to process what they were feeling that day. I think it was just weeks later before you could even make sense of what had just happened,” he said.

However, for some younger adults, they were alive when it happened but too young to remember the details. Many of them learned about the incident from their parents and teachers.

“I was 3 actually. My parents told me I was watching Thomas the Tank Engine when the broadcast was interrupted from the news,” said Elaf Jabr.

“I was taught about the traumatic experience and how it impacted regular Americans. I can remember in Middle School teachers talking about people they knew that had relatives that were impacted by it directly,” said Roberts Hoenisch.

The images from the attack may not be watched often, but it’s stamped in the minds of people young and old.

“I remember specifically seeing when the buildings fell, are there was all the dust all over the people, and people were like suffocating in that. And I just remember being like shocked about it,” said Marnie Reese.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz asks that all American flags be flown at half staff, in remembrance of Sept. 11.