Tennessee man shoots deputy, killed when SWAT enters house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say man who held his girlfriend hostage and shot a deputy while barricading himself in a home in Tennessee was fatally shot when a SWAT team entered the house. Authorities say 49-year-old Jonathan Darsaw was killed early Thursday during an “armed confrontation” with Shelby County sheriff’s deputies called in to help authorities in adjoining Fayette County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Darsaw shot his girlfriend and held her hostage before barricading himself in a house and shooting a deputy during an arrest attempt. SWAT members later entered the house and Darsaw was killed during a confrontation that’s currently under investigation.