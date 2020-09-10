Walter Mosley to receive honorary National Book Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Walter Mosley is receiving an honorary National Book Award, cited for dozens of books which range from science fiction and erotica to the acclaimed mystery series that has followed the life of Los Angeles private detective Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins. The 68-year-old Mosley, whose works include the novels “Devil In a Blue Dress” and “Down the River Into the Sea” and the nonfiction “Twelve Steps Toward Political Revelation,” has won the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.” Previous winners of the medal include Toni Morrison, Robert Caro and Arthur Miller.